Glenn Matthew Dowling -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Glenn Matthew Dowling, 65, of Pine Street, Blackville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of Floyd Taylor, 274 Falcon St., Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

