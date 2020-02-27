Glenn M. Dowling -- Blackville

BLACKVLLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Glenn M. Dowling of Blackville will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Mr. Dowling died Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of Floyd Taylor, 274 Falcon St., Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

