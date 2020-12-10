Glenn Haynes -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Glenn Haynes, son of the late Marion Haynes Sr. and Jessie Mae Colter Haynes, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

He graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1973 and was a member of the O-W Bruins state champion and nationally ranked football team. Glenn graduated from J.C. Smith University and was a member of the Golden Bulls football team. He was a member of the Bull Chapter of Grove Phi Groove Social Fellowship Inc. He retired from the mental health services field with over 20 years of service.

Glenn leaves to cherish his fondest memories two loving daughters, Jenae and Sharina Haynes; brother, Marion Haynes Jr.; two aunts, Mable Haynes and Maggie Lee Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends of Orangeburg, S.C. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eula Mae Haynes; beloved older brother, Thomas; and former wife, Andrea Glover Haynes Matthews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Howe Hall Cemetery, Goose Creek, S.C. Masks and social distancing guidelines apply

Rivers Funeral Home in Goose Creek is in charge of services.