Glenn Gilyard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Glenn Gilyard, 71, of 711 Hampton Drive NW, Orangeburg.

Mr. Gilyard passed away June 12, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.

Friends may call at the residence, 711 Hampton Drive NW, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

