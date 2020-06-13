Glenn Gilyard -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Glenn Gilyard, 71, of 711 Hampton Drive NW, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 711 Hampton Drive NW, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

