Glenn 'Buddy' Tindal Lowder -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Glenn "Buddy" Tindal Lowder, 73, of St. Matthews, passed away March 25, 2020. He was the widower of Elaine Kay Holstad Lowder.

The family will hold private services and wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to all those who have been supporting them with their thoughts and prayers.

Buddy was born in Sumter to the late Junious LaFayette Lowder and Mae Dell Taylor Lowder. He served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He retired from Westinghouse Electric Company (Nuclear Fuel Co.) as a plant maintenance manager. Buddy was a former member of the board of directors of Tri-County United Way, the Foster Care Review Board for the Tri-County Area, president of the St. Matthews Youth Sports and coached the St. Matthews Dixie Youth Baseball Team. He was also a member of First Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Survivors include his daughter, Heather Lowder LaChance (Jim); son, Chad T. Lowder (Amy); grandchildren, Heath James LaChance, Brent R. LaChance, Craig J. LaChance, Adam Tindal Lowder and Ryan Doyle Lowder; and special friend, Rose C. Davis.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Matthews Youth Sports or a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

