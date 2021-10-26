Glenda Rae Rickenbaker -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Glenda Rae Rickenbaker, 73 years of age died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Glenda was born in Orangeburg a daughter of the late Richard T Rickenbaker and Lillie Adelle Rickenbaker. She was a true Christian who loved going to church before her health declined. During her life, she had many pets that kept her company and she loved listening to the radio.
She is survived by a brother, Ricky Rickenbaker (Stephanie).
A private service will be held a later date.
Memorials may be made to Orangeburg SPCA.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.