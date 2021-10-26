 Skip to main content
Glenda Rae Rickenbaker -- Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- Glenda Rae Rickenbaker, 73 years of age died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Glenda was born in Orangeburg a daughter of the late Richard T Rickenbaker and Lillie Adelle Rickenbaker. She was a true Christian who loved going to church before her health declined. During her life, she had many pets that kept her company and she loved listening to the radio.

She is survived by a brother, Ricky Rickenbaker (Stephanie).

A private service will be held a later date.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg SPCA.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com

