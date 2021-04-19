Glen Edwin Garrett -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Glen Edwin Garrett, of St. Matthews, passed away April 11, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland. He was the husband of Anne Baker Garrett.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Crestlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Glen was born in Muncie, Indiana, to Bennie Elwin and the late Mary Lou Fellows Garrett. He was a graduate of Orangeburg Wilkinson High School and The University of South Carolina with a Bachelor's degree in business administration. He was an accountant with Hughes Aircraft, United Technologies and Federal Mogul. He was a member of Quail Unlimited and the Fellowship of Praise in Elloree.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years; his stepson, Zebulon Proctor (Shelby) of West Columbia; his brother, Kenneth Garrett (Betty) of St. Matthews; his sister, Deborah Kruger (Kurt) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; two nephews, Benjamin and Harrison Kruger; and a special companion, Bailey.
Memorials may be made to Fellowship of Praise, 8280 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, SC 29142.
