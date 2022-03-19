Glen Edward Herron -- Sutton, W.Va.

SUTTON, W.Va. --Glen Edward Herron, 54, of Sutton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pennsylvania.

He was born June 7, 1967, in Easley, South Carolina, to Nancy McAlister Herron and the late Ervin Dillard Herron Jr.

Glen held a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He was a former police officer and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as Military Police for 13 years. His law enforcement service included various agencies in South Carolina beginning with the North Police Department, Orangeburg Public Safety, Lexington County Sheriff's Department, and the Gaston Police Department.

Glen loved visiting West Virginia and fell in love with the immense beauty of the state and decided to make West Virginia his permanent home. He started his career in West Virginia as a State Investigator for the Department of Highways (DOH). With his driven work ethic, he advanced and held the position of the District Seven Assistant Maintenance Engineer.

Glen was always setting a great example of hard work and dedication, and always putting God first. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His favorite pastime was fishing, boating and riding the trails. He will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dawn Darlene “Dee Dee” Anilao-Herron; children, Christopher “Brett” Anilao (Brittany) of Lexington, South Carolina, Carly Ann Herron of Richmond, Virginia, Shelby Rae Herron of Richmond, Nicholas “Blake” Herron of Sutton and Chandler James “CJ” Herron of Sutton; seven grandchildren; mother, Nancy McAlister Herron; brother, James “Michael” Herron (Odile) of Elloree, South Carolina; sister, Freda Herron Trupiano of Elloree; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, with Pastor Luke Malensek officiating.

Visitation will be three hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment with military rites will be in the Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters.

