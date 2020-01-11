ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mr. Glen Butler of 1347 East Prince St., Philadelphia, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery.
He died Jan. 6. 2020.
Viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
