Gladys Watson Blount -- Cameron
CAMERON -- Gladys Watson Blount, 77, of 120 Oak View Road, passed Jan. 15, 2021.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be receiving friends or guests at the residence.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

