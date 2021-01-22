 Skip to main content
Gladys Watson Blount -- Cameron
CAMERON -- Gladys Watson Blount, 77, of 120 Oak View Road, passed Jan.15, 2021.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be receiving friends or guests at the residence.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

