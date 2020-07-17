Gladys Wactor Robinson -- Swansea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWANSEA -- Gladys Wactor Robinson, 91, of Swansea, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Shewas the wife of the late James Hubert Robinson.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Gladys was born in St. Matthews, to the late John Raymond Wactor Sr. and the late Aliene Golson Wactor. She worked as a secretary for South Carolina National Bank and retired as a secretary from Farm Bureau Insurance in St. Matthews. She was a member and historian of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church. Gladys was an incredible cook and gardener. Gladys researched family history, creating genealogies for friends in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. She graciously shared her flowers and knowledge of attracting hummingbirds to her feeder.

Survivors include her three daughters, Dixie L. Robinson, Deborah Robinson Hoffman (Mike), Marlene Robinson Jeffcoat (Joe); son, Joseph Raymond Robinson (Janette); grandchildren, Curt Jeffcoat (Stephanie), Matt Jeffcoat, Melissa Jeffcoat (Tripp), Brandon Hoffman (Sarah), Joey Hoffman and Devon Robinson; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Gladys was predeceased by a brother, John Raymond Wactor Jr.