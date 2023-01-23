 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gladys Thompson Johnson -- Orangeburg

Gladys Thompson Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys Thompson Johnson, 73, of 1770 Myers Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Johnson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

