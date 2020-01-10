ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Gladys Randolph, 91, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church, 1787 Old #6 Highway, Creston, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Andrew Jordan is officiating.
Ms. Randolph will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Randolph passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Family and friends may call at the residence of her niece, Shemika Parler, 103 Circle Drive, St. Matthews from 4 to 7 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.Gladys Randolph
