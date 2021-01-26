Gladys Nell Stoltze Zellmer -- Waxhaw, N.C.

WAXHAW, N.C. -- Gladys Nell Stoltze Zellmer, 99, of Waxhaw, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter to the late William Stoltze and Anna Lovgren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest John Zellmer, and a daughter, Sallie Eileen Carlson.
A service of resurrection will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave. Monroe, North Carolina. Burial will be private in Waxhaw City Cemetery.
She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron and an associate member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Gladys is survived by her five children, John William Zellmer and wife Phyllis of Lowell, North Carolina, Paul Robert Zellmer of Orangeburg, Patricia Elaine Pickett and husband James of Waxhaw, Marilyn Louise Greene and husband Clifford of Charlotte, North Carolina, and son-in-law John of Bloomington, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Zellmer family.
