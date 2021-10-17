Gladys Martin Bailey -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Gladys Martin Bailey, 91, of Eutawville, entered into eternal rest Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.

Born on Jan. 31, 1930, in Conway, Gladys was a daughter of the late Herman Dalley Brown and Mary Eva Monrow Brown. Gladys worked as a manager for the Holly Hill Sewing Factory. She loved God, flowers, listening to the birds on her back porch and she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Terry Martin; and her daughter, Jo Ann Duncan.

Those who will most cherish her memory are her son, Charles (Jan) Martin Jr. of Orangeburg; her son-in-law, Chuck Duncan; her grandchildren, Al Duncan (Penny), Joey Duncan, Vince Duncan (Jovanna), Angie Martin-Eidson (Joel) and Jennifer Collins (Kevin); numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Ronnie Brown; as well as numerous members of her extended family.

Graveside services to remember and honor Gladys's life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Eutawville Cemetery in Eutawville, with Chaplain Ben Langdale officiating. Interment will follow services, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.