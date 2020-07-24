Gladys Harrison -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Gladys Harrison, 79, of 407 Yellow Jasmine Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Burial will be in Warren Chapel Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Harrison died Saturday, July 18, at TRMC.

Friends may call her daughter, Barbara Polite, or son, Tyrone Harrison, at 803-539-0108, at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19 from 4:30pm-8:30pm nightly. The family is asking all visitors to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

