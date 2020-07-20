Gladys Harrison -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Gladys Harrison, 79, of 407 Yellow Jasmine Road, died July 18, 2020, at tRMC.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call her daughter, Barbara Polite, or son, Tyrone Harrison, at 803-539-0108 at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. nightly.

The family is asking all visitors to wear masks.

