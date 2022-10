CAMERON -- Funeral services for Gladys H. Grice, 79, of 7893 Old State Road, Cameron, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church in Cameron, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.