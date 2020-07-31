Gladys Freeman McMillan -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mrs. Gladys M. Freeman McMillan, of Denmark, died July 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the St. Phillips Church of God in Christ Cemetery, Govan.

All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

