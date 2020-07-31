You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gladys Freeman McMillan -- Denmark
0 comments

Gladys Freeman McMillan -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mrs. Gladys M. Freeman McMillan, of Denmark, died July 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the St. Phillips Church of God in Christ Cemetery, Govan.

All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys McMillan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News