Gladys Alch -- Smoaks

SMOAKS – Gladys Lyons Alch, 98, a native and longtime resident of Smoaks, entered into rest Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
She was the wife of the late Mr. Jerome Brown Alch.
Born Aug. 23, 1921, she was a daughter of the late George Washington Lyons and the late Annie Leila Herndon Lyons. She retired from the Hallmark and lived for a number of years in Charleston. She was of the Baptist faith.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her brother, Hubert M. Lyons and his wife Sarah of Boyton Beach, Florida; a sister-in-law, Ellen Lyons; and many nieces and nephews to include Darwin Kinard and his wife Hazel of Smoaks.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 o'clock Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, from the graveside at Smoaks Baptist Churchyard, 482 Lodge Highway, Smoaks.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Monday afternoon, prior to the funeral ceremony from noon until 1 o'clock at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.