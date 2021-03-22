 Skip to main content
Girdine S. Legree -- Denmark
Girdine S. Legree -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Girdine S. Legree, 105, of 5104 Voorhees Road, Denmark, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call her daughter, Margaret Smith, (803) 793-5567 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com

