RIDGEVILLE -- Gionni Nicholas Williams, 24, of Ridgeville, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Shuler Cemetery, Old Gilliard Road, Ridgeville.