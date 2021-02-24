 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gidget LaShawn Stanley -- Denmark
0 comments

Gidget LaShawn Stanley -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK – Funeral services for Ms. Gidget LaShawn Stanley, 49, of 93 Baruch St., Denmark, SC 29042, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at City of Refuge Ministries, Denmark.

Ms. Stanley will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

She died Sunday, Feb. 21.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence and a mask must be worn upon entering.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News