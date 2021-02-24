Gidget LaShawn Stanley -- Denmark

DENMARK – Funeral services for Ms. Gidget LaShawn Stanley, 49, of 93 Baruch St., Denmark, SC 29042, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at City of Refuge Ministries, Denmark.

Ms. Stanley will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

She died Sunday, Feb. 21.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence and a mask must be worn upon entering.

Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.