Gidget LaShawn Stanley -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Gidget LaShawn Stanley, 49, of 90 Willow St., passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may call or visit the residence of the mother, the Rev. Deloris Stanley, 93 Baruch St., Denmark.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you follow and take safety precautions upon visitation, Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

