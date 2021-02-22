Gidget LaShawn Stanley -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Gidget LaShawn Stanley, 49, of 90 Willow St., passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may call or visit the residence of the mother, the Rev. Deloris Stanley, 93 Baruch St., Denmark.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you follow and take safety precautions upon visitation, Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.