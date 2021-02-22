Gidget LaShawn Stanley -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Gidget LaShawn Stanley, 49, of 90 Willow St., passed away Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Family and friends may call or visit the residence of the mother, the Rev. Deloris Stanley, 93 Baruch St., Denmark.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you follow and take safety precautions upon visitation, Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.