Gibbs Argo 'Bert' Zeigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gibbs Argo “Bert” Zeigler, 74, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Mr. Zeigler was born on Oct. 23, 1947, in Columbia. He was the son of the late A.B. Zeigler and the late Odessa Rucker Zeigler. He served his country in the United States National Guard and retired after 24 years of service. Mr. Zeigler retired from Food Lion after working over 25 years with the company. He was currently employed with Orangeburg Milling Company. Mr. Zeigler was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Bert was a true outdoorsman that received great joy from gardening, riding his John Deere tractor and watching Westerns, especially starring John Wayne. Anyone that knew him, knew that his grandchildren were his life. He loved them more than words could say.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sue Brooks Zeigler of Orangeburg; daughter, Edde (Martin) Journey of Orangeburg; son, Brooks Zeigler of Butner, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Graham Journey, Ben Journey, both of Orangeburg; sister, Patricia (James) Arant of Fort Motte; sister-in-law, Lu (Phillip) Brooks Creech of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, George (Dixie) Brooks of Orangeburg; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Fred Buchanan will be officiating. Entombment will be held immediately following the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Adam Arant, Cleon Crider, Ray Arant, Ryan Grubbs, John Arant, Jimmy Arant, Terry Chavis and Jarrett Looper. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Bible Class of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

