Gertrude Simpson -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Gertrude Simpson, 88, of Harleyville, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home of her son.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, at House of God Church, 176 Judge St., Harleyville. Burial will be held at House of God Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.