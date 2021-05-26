 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gertrude Simpson -- Harleyville
0 comments

Gertrude Simpson -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Gertrude Simpson, 88, of Harleyville, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home of her son.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, at House of God Church, 176 Judge St., Harleyville. Burial will be held at House of God Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News