Gertrude Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gertrude Robinson, 76, of 1240 Glenrobinson Lane, passed Saturday, April 16, 2022, after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Williams Chapel AME Church, with the Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor, presiding. Burial will be in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Creston.

Ms. Robinson will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg; mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines; mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

