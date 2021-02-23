ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Gertrude M. Gilford of 206 Live Oak Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn at viewing and funeral services. Social distancing in effect.

Live streaming of funeral services will be available at Carson's Funeral Home Facebook page.

Sister Gertrude Mosley Gilford, daughter of James and Florine Mosley, was born May 4, 1933, in St. Matthews. She was called to eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at The Oaks in Orangeburg. At an early age she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined Ebenezer AME Church.

She was educated in the public schools of St. Matthews. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in education from Claflin College in 1955, and later obtained her master of education degree from Bank Street College in New York. Upon obtaining her undergraduate degree, she taught high school science in Branchville. Upon visiting New York one summer, she met the love of her life, Herbert “HB” Gilford. They eventually married and raised their family in Queens, New York.