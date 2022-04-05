 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gertha M. McFadden -- Columbia

Gertha M. McFadden

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Gertha M. McFadden, 96, of 1627 Willow Creek Drive, formerly of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. McFadden passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., service will be held at 6 p.m.

The family will be receiving guests Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5, at the residence of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

