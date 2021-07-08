 Skip to main content
Gerry Jerome Zeigler -- Santee
Gerry Jerome Zeigler -- Santee

Gerry Jerome Zeigler

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Gerry Jerome Zeigler, 55, of 796 Antioch Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road., Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence between the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. daily; visitors will be required to wear masks. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

