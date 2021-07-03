Gerry Jerome Zeigler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Gerry Jerome Zeigler, 55, of 796 Antioch Road, Santee, passed away on Thursday July 1, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. daily.

Visitors will be required to wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.