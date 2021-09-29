 Skip to main content
Gerlean MCCreary Sincino -- Windsor
WINDSOR -- Mrs. Gerlean MCCreary Sincino, 66, of 267 Middleton Drive, Windsor, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

