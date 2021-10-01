 Skip to main content
Gerlean McCreary Sincino -- Windsor
WINDSOR -- Mrs.Gerlean McCreary Sincino, 66, of 267 Middleton Drive, passed away.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Main Street Church of Christ, Williston.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

