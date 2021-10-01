Gerlean McCreary Sincino -- Windsor

WINDSOR -- Mrs.Gerlean McCreary Sincino, 66, of 267 Middleton Drive, passed away.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Main Street Church of Christ, Williston.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

