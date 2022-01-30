 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerard Jackie Simmons Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Gerard Jackie Simmons Jr., 67, of 361 Coleman Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg. The Rev. Samuel Lee is officiating.

Mr. Simmons passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Edisto Post-Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Mr. Bruce Simmons, 361 Coleman Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

