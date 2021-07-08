 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geraldine Odom -- Denmark
0 comments

Geraldine Odom -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine Odom

DENMARK -- Geraldine Odom, 84, of 139 Hagood Ave., died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, in the Capernaum Baptist Church cemetery , Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the chapel.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News