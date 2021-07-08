Geraldine Odom -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Geraldine Odom, 84, of 139 Hagood Ave., died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, in the Capernaum Baptist Church cemetery , Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the chapel.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.