Geraldine ‘Jerry’ Rhoad Lanham -- Hunters Chapel community

Born on Jan. 28, 1931, in Mountain City, Tenn., to Boone Franklin and Annie Wilson Hodge, she remained in Mountain City to graduate high school there; even after her entire family moved to Oxford, Pennsylvania. After high school, she enlisted in the United States Air Force and graduated from Arizona State University. While attending Arizona State University, she met and married Ned B. Rhoad Jr. and they had four sons. Every summer, she would load up all four boys and drive them from South Carolina to Pennsylvania to see her family, and inevitably get lost 20 miles from home and call them for directions. She often remarked she would not let any of her children attend college out west because “once you go out west, you'll never want to come back home.”