 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geraldine Dixon 'Pumpkin' Fridie -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Geraldine Dixon 'Pumpkin' Fridie -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Geraldine Dixon “Pumpkin” Fridie, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited friends at the home of her daughter, Rose Zeigler, 840 Chitwood St., Orangeburg (803-937-0225), from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

During the visitation, masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News