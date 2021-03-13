Geraldine Dixon 'Pumpkin' Fridie -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Geraldine Dixon “Pumpkin” Fridie, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will receive limited friends at the home of her daughter, Rose Zeigler, 840 Chitwood St., Orangeburg (803-937-0225), from 4 to 8 p.m. daily and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

During the visitation, masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.