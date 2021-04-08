 Skip to main content
Geraldine Connor Rucker -- Bronx, N.Y., and St. George
BRONX, N.Y. -- Geraldine Connor Rucker, 76, of Bronx, N.Y., and St. George, S.C., passed away on April 1, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. The casket will be at the center at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

