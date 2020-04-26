Geraldine Brown Switzer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Geraldine Brown Switzer, 84, of 990 Redmond St., Orangeburg, SC passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Immediate family may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Teresa Switzer, 972 Latimore St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Friends may express condolences via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Teresa Switzer, at 803-662-5757. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Switzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
