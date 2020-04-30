Geraldine Brown Switzer -- Orangeburg
Geraldine Brown Switzer -- Orangeburg

Geraldine Brown Switzer

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Geraldine Brown Switzer, 84, of 990 Redmond St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Switzer passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30.

Immediate family may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Teresa Switzer, 972 Latimore St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Friends may express condolences via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Teresa Switzer, at 803-662-5757. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

