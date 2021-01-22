Gerald Lewis Beatty -- Midland, Ga.

MIDLAND, Ga. --Gerald Lewis Beatty, 75, of Midland, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Piedmont Northside Hospital.
A visitation was held at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Corinth Baptist Church, 1910 Camden Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina. Burial will be private. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation.
Gerald was born March 12, 1945, in Holly Hill to the late Joseph Lewis Beatty and Mattie Mae Smith Beatty. Gerald worked at AB Carter as a textile manager and had a very successful career in the textile industry. He grew up in Eutawville, South Carolina, and overcame adversity after being in a childhood traffic accident. He later went to Newberry College, where he became a football star. He was an avid outdoorsman, a master wood worker and was an amazing wood carver/artist. He was a longtime member of Morningside Baptist Church, a loving husband, father and Papa. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sybil Beatty of Midland; daughters, Erin Beatty of Atlanta, Megan Harrison (Jeremy) of Midland; son, Jim Beatty (Stephanie) of Birmingham, Alabama; sister, Sandra Pritcher (Nathan) of Holly Hill; grandchildren, Jackson Beatty, Mae Mae Beatty, Walker Beatty, Parker Harrison, Grayson Harrison; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to your favorite charity in Gerald Beatty's name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.