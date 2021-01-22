Gerald Lewis Beatty -- Midland, Ga.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Corinth Baptist Church, 1910 Camden Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina. Burial will be private. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation.

Gerald was born March 12, 1945, in Holly Hill to the late Joseph Lewis Beatty and Mattie Mae Smith Beatty. Gerald worked at AB Carter as a textile manager and had a very successful career in the textile industry. He grew up in Eutawville, South Carolina, and overcame adversity after being in a childhood traffic accident. He later went to Newberry College, where he became a football star. He was an avid outdoorsman, a master wood worker and was an amazing wood carver/artist. He was a longtime member of Morningside Baptist Church, a loving husband, father and Papa. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Smith.