Gerald 'Jerry' Lee Chavis -- Neeses

NEESES -- Gerald “Jerry” Lee Chavis, 63, of Neeses, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, with his wife, Doris Ann Hoover Chavis.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Sunny Vista Church of God.
Mr. Chavis was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Verdell and the late Shirley Lubkin Chavis. He was a member of Sunny Vista Church of God. Mr. Chavis was retired from Tracey's Logging and enjoyed coon hunting and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his children, Keith (Casey) Hoover, Wendy Chavis (Michael), Jessica Studebaker (Casey), Jesse “Bubba” Chavis and Alexis Chavis; grandchildren, Madison Chavis, Kaitlyn Studebaker, Jacob Bolin, Andrew Studebaker, Christian Gonzalez, Caleb Bolin, Jase Hoover; two aunts, Dorothy McCollum and Mary Louise Beason; and a host of other family members.
The family will receive friends at 161 McGrande Drive, Neeses, SC 29107.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
