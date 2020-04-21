Gerald ‘Doc’ Brown -- Holly Hill

Doc was born on June 17, 1944, to the late Gurney and Emily Murray Brown. Doc was a 1962 graduate of Holly Hill High School, then went to Columbia Commercial to pursue a business degree. In 2006, he retired after 37 years of working at First National Bank of South Carolina, Holly Hill and Eutawville branches. Doc was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. He was a loving husband, father of three children and two grandchildren and a friend to all who knew him. Doc was known for his gentle nature and love for animals. In addition to his wife of 52 years, survivors include his children, Virginia Brown, Gerri Brown, Ryan (Monica) Brown; two grandchildren, Ryan Brown III and Kazimir Brown; a sister, Frances Arden (Lockwood) Hart; and brother, Lawton Brown.