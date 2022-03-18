 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerald Broughton -- Winnsboro

Gerald Broughton

WINNSBORO -- Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Broughton, 57, of 4892 Greenbrier Mosseydale Road, Winnsboro, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Mr. Broughton passed away on Tuesday, March 1, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions. Masks must be worn to attend funeral services.

