Gerald Allen Ford -- Bamberg

Gerald Allen Ford

BAMBERG -- Mr. Gerald Allen Ford, 60 of Bamberg, passed on Sept. 19, 2022.

His funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Pilgrim Baptist Church in Bamberg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg. Immediately following his burial, the family asks for friends to join them for a repast in the church fellowship hall.

Due to COVID it is mandatory to wear masks during all services. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

