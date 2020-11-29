 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald Agic -- Cordova
0 comments

Gerald Agic -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Gerald Agic, 75, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Gerald was born on on April 29, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late Paul Agic and the late Freda Kroen Agic. He was retired from Husqvarna. Mr. Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Palmoneda Tabor Agic of the home; children, Craig Matthew Agic of Cordova, Stephen Gerald Agic (Rebecca) of Cordova, Virginia Patricia McDougal (Christopher) of Cordova; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Rose Agic, Paul Matthew Agic, Dakota Chase McDougal and Raven Nioaka McDougal.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News