Gerald Agic -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Gerald Agic, 75, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Gerald was born on on April 29, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late Paul Agic and the late Freda Kroen Agic. He was retired from Husqvarna. Mr. Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Palmoneda Tabor Agic of the home; children, Craig Matthew Agic of Cordova, Stephen Gerald Agic (Rebecca) of Cordova, Virginia Patricia McDougal (Christopher) of Cordova; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Rose Agic, Paul Matthew Agic, Dakota Chase McDougal and Raven Nioaka McDougal.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210.
