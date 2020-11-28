 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald Agic -- Cordova
0 comments

Gerald Agic -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Gerald Agic, 75, of Cordova, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News