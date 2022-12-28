 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgianna Jones Rhodes -- Orangeburg

Georgianna Jones Rhodes

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Georgianna Jones Rhodes, 83, of 556 Kings Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Exodus Baptist Church, 2431 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Rhodes passed away Friday, Dec. 23, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 556 Kings Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

